Who is Priti Patel?

In 2011, Priti Patel, then a backbench Conservative MP, surprised viewers of BBC’s Question Time show by expressing support for the death penalty — and its reintroduction to Britain. “We do not have enough deterrents in this country for criminals,” she said to a cautious applause from some. While changing her position years later, the incident established Ms. Patel as a vocal figure on the right of the party, at a time when it had attempted to emphasise its “moderate” credentials.

Where does she stand?

Londoner Patel, whose parents, like many Gujarati families from Uganda, fled to Britain in the 1960s, has long held strong views on a range of issues. She left a job at the Conservative Party in the 1990s to work for the Referendum Party, a now defunct political organisation pushing for a vote on Britain’s relationship with Europe.

Since returning to the party, she has remained a strong Eurosceptic voice while helping the party entice sections of the Indian community. Her keen support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi (in 2014 she made a formal complaint about the BBC coverage of him and regularly speaks out on issues such as demonetisation) has been one of the factors that has helped foster stronger ties between the Conservative Party and the BJP. In 2013, she became the first ever government diaspora champion for the British Indian community.

Why are people talking about her?

Ms. Patel rose swiftly up the ranks and was made the first Indian-origin woman member of the British Cabinet in 2016, when she was appointed Secretary of State for International Development. Last week, she was forced to resign, however, after it emerged that she had held undisclosed meetings with senior Israeli politicians both during a “family holiday” in Israel and in London and New York, without notifying the Foreign Office.

She had also reportedly visited the disputed Golan Heights and discussed disbursing aid funds to the Israeli Army, leading to suggestions that she was pursuing her own freelance foreign policy in contravention of the stated U.K. policy. Ms. Patel’s resignation captured the public imagination: her flight home from an official trip she had embarked on in the midst of the scandal to face the Prime Minister was tracked by thousands.

Is it her first controversy?

She has long stood to the right of her party, opposing increased restrictions on smoking as well as voting against same sex marriage. On other issues, she has followed the party line such as voting against efforts to introduce caste into equality legislation. Remarkably, she has also attacked the U.K. aid policy in the past, telling The Daily Telegraph in 2013 that there was a need to replace the Department for International Development with one that also focused on trade and investment with developing countries.

Her most controversial moments came during the referendum last year when she urged the British Indian community to vote to leave, suggesting that by making it harder for EU citizens to enter, the government could potentially be more lenient to non-EU citizens.

She was also pictured in front of the infamous Leave campaign bus that pledged to send the £350 million a week currently going into the EU to the National Health Service. Both moments have been highlighted by supporters of Stay in the EU camp as some of the unfulfilled claims made by the Leave camp that were decisive for voters.

Ms. Patel’s resignation threatened to disturb the precarious soft/hard Brexit balance in the Cabinet, with some calling for Prime Minister Theresa May to ensure that she was replaced by someone as hawkish on Brexit as she was. Their hopes were met as ardent Brexiteer Penny Mordaunt took her place.

Is this the end of her career?

Highly unlikely. She was allowed to resign rather than be sacked, leaving the Cabinet door very much open. She has many supporters within the party, including some who suggested to The Daily Telegraph that she had the ability to do “hard damage” to the government. Over the summer, there were rumours of her interest in the party leadership.

While she may lack the backing for the top post, her’s is a name unlikely to remain out of the headlines for long.