A blast caused by a fire at a weapons storage in eastern Baghdad on Friday set off rockets that hit neighbouring districts, causing casualties among residents, a police officer said.

The storage belongs to one of the Shia paramilitary groups of the Popular Mobilization Force that is taking part in fighting the hardline Sunni Islamic State, the spokesman said.

Several explosions were heard by residents in the capital, and a column of smoke billowed over Obaidi, a Shia neighbourhood where the storage is located.