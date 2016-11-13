John McCallum during an interview to The Hindu in New Delhi.

‘We are for globalisation and we pursue a policy of multiculturalism’

Canada will invite more Indian students and high tech professionals as part of its immigrant-friendly policy said its Minister of Immigration even as he questioned U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s ‘policy of building walls.’

“We do not stand for building of walls. Canada stands for globalisation and we pursue a policy of multiculturalism which is not a bad word for us,” said John McCallum, Canadian Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship.

His comments are significant as they came on Tuesday, when the U.S election process was underway, eventually leading to the election of Mr. Trump, who has opposed immigration from Mexico and Islamic countries to the U.S.

“We are going to make it much easier to bring in immigrants as we are going for expansion of our immigration programme. Immigration process for global talent from the high-tech sector and for international students will be made easier and seamless. Students will also be provided ‘express entries’ as part of the new immigration process,” said Mr. McCallum during an exclusive chat.

Mr. McCallum said his country does not share the alarmist position of the rightwing parties in the United States and Europe that have made the issue of immigrants a major political issue.

“We have a humanitarian tradition of welcoming refugees and we have a very good system of integrating them in Canada to make them future citizens of the country and we will accept refugees,” he said and explained that Canada would also grant asylum to refugees if they are “indeed fleeing an oppressive regime.”

Mr. McCallum is one of the senior Ministers in the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and has been in news for favouring reforms in the immigration policy of Canada to make it more tuned to address emerging challenges in the world.