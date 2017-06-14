Firefighters battled a massive fire and evacuated residents from a burning 27-floor high-rise apartment building in west London early Wednesday morning. London's Metropolitan Police said a number of people were being treated for a range of injuries, but did not provide more specifics. London Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Twitter that a major incident had been declared.

Flames and smoke were still shooting from the windows of the Grenfell Tower in North Kensington more than four hours after the blaze started around 1 a.m. London time (5.30 a.m., IST). It was not clear if there were residents trapped, but people at the scene spoke of not being able to reach friends and family who had been inside.

London Ambulance said that 30 patients have been taken to five hospitals in London following the Grenfell Tower fire.

Nassima Boutrig, who lives opposite the building, said she was awakened by sirens and smoke so thick that it filled her home as well.

“We saw the people screaming,” she said. “A lot of people said ‘Help, help, help.’ The fire brigade could only help downstairs. It was fire up, up, up. They couldn’t stop the fire.”

Ms. Boutrig said her friend’s brother, wife and children lived in the building and that her friend was waiting to find out if they were OK.

The London Fire Brigade said 45 fire engines and 200 firefighters were called to the scene and Assistant Fire Commissioner Dan Daly said it was a large and very serious incident.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are working extremely hard in very difficult conditions to tackle this fire,” he said in a post on the brigade’s Facebook page.

Once the sun rose, smoke could be seen from miles away.

George Clarke, the presenter of “Amazing Spaces,” told Radio 5 Live he was covered in ash even though he was 100 meters from the scene.

Tim Downie, who lives not far away, told Britain’s Press Association that he feared the building could collapse. He said he heard sirens, helicopters and shouting and then saw the building engulfed in flames.

“It’s the most terrifying thing I’ve ever seen. I just hope they have got everyone out,” he said. “People have been bringing water, clothes, anything they’ve got to help, out to the cordon.”

Timely medical help

Over 20 ambulance crews were working closely with the London Fire Brigade and the Metropolitan Police to ensure timely medical help, the London Ambulance Service said. “Our initial priority is to assess the level and nature of injuries and ensure those in the most need are treated first and taken to hospital,” said Stuart Crigton, Assistant Director of Operations.

The Metropolitan Police announces on Twitter: “A40 is closed in both directions following the #NorthKensington fire. Pls avoid the area to allow emergency services access to the scene.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan says on Twitter: “Major incident declared at Grenfell Tower in Kensington. 40 fire engines & 200 firefighters at the scene - follow @LondonFire for updates.”

