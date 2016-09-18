Suspected attacker found dead inside the mall.

At least eight people were injured on Sunday after a stabbing attack at a Minnesota shopping mall which ended with the suspected attacker dead inside the mall.

St Cloud Hospital Communications Specialist Chris Nelson told the St Cloud Times that of the eight people brought there, seven had injuries that were not life-threatening. No further details were released.

Police Sgt Jason Burke said the mall remained on lockdown and the injured were being treated at a local hospital.

“The individual we believe to be responsible for the victims’ stab wounds is currently deceased inside the mall,” Mr. Burke said in a statement.

Harley and Tama Exsted of Isle, Minnesota, who were in St. Cloud to watch their son play in a college golf tournament, were in the mall when the incident occurred.

“All of a sudden I heard pop pop pop,” Harley Exsted told the St Cloud Times. “I thought someone tipped over a shelf. All of a sudden these people started running. I just saw everybody running our way.”

Reports of some shots fired

There also were reports of some shots fired during the attack.

The couple were unharmed and said they helped another woman who was running from the scene to her car.

St Cloud is about 112.65 kilometers northwest of Minneapolis.