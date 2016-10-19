Hails India for partially lifting the curbs on Compassion International, a Colorado-based Christian charity.

The United States has welcomed the partial relaxation of restrictions imposed by the Indian government on Compassion International (CI), a Christian charity based in Colorado, but added that it will “continue to push for a more welcoming environment for NGOs.”

The Hindu reported earlier this week that the Home Ministry has allowed CI to disburse funds to ten NGOs in India, partially lifting the curbs imposed in March. The U.S organisation wants to fund 250 organisations in India this year.

A spokesperson of CI did not respond to a request for comment on the fresh development. Earlier, she had told The Hindu that the organisation was working with the Indian government to resolve the issue.

‘We want to see a healthy society’

“We would certainly welcome and do welcome any actions by government that support and strengthen civil society. I’d refer you to the government of India with respect to any specific actions that have been taken regarding the NGOs in India. But as we — as you know, we want to see a strong, healthy, civil society throughout the world, and that certainly extends to India, which is a strong democracy. We believe that a strong and vibrant civil society only strengthens that democracy,” said State Department spokesperson Mark Toner.

Asked whether the organisation was bound by Indian tax laws and other regulations, Mr. Toner said: “…we support the work, the very good work of many of these NGOs.. It’s a matter for the government of India to work with these NGOs with regard to taxes and other regulations that they need to comply with on the ground.”

Is it not meddling in Indian affairs?

Asked whether the American request to the Indian government on behalf of the CI amounted to interference in the internal matters of India, the State Department spokesperson said: “Again, we’re very clear, not just with respect to India, but with many countries around the world, about our support for NGOs and the important role that they play in any democratic society. And insofar as we push for a more welcoming environment for these NGOs to work in – that’s just the way we work.”