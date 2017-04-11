U.S talks tough as Tillerson arrives in Moscow

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson steps out of a plane upon arrival in Moscow's Vnukovo airport, Russia, on Tuesday. Tillerson is due to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: AP

The U.S on Monday clubbed Russia with Iran and North Korea, naming them as countries opposed to Washington’s global interests, setting the stage for a potentially unpleasant conversation between foreign ministers of the two countries on Wednesday.

U.S Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is in Moscow to meet Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and other leaders. Russia has said President Vladimir Putin would not be meeting Mr. Tillerson. Ahead of the visit, Mr. Tillerson asked Russia to choose between the U.S and its allies and the regime of Bashar al-Assad in Syria. For the first time in the six-year old civl war, American military operations targeted the regime supported by Russia in missile strikes last week.

Statements by White House spokesperson Sean Spicer and Mr. Tillerson ahead of the meetings sounded a far cry from what President Donald Trump had promised during the election campaign - to seek partnership with Russia in the fight against Islamist terrorism. Mr. Tillerson and Mr. Lavrov had met in Bonn in February, which the latter said started the process of “normalisaiton” of bilateral relations. Facing backlash from U.S opinion makers and the security establishment, the Trump administration sang a different tune on the eve of Mr. Tillerson’s first visit to Moscow as Secretary of State.

“We want to relieve the suffering of the Syrian people. Russia can be a part of that future and play an important role," Mr. Tillerson said in Italy after meeting with American allies in the Syrian conflict. “Or Russia can maintain its alliance with this group, which we believe is not going to serve Russia's interests longer term,” he said referring to the Iran, Russia, Hezbollah axis that supports the Assad regime.

Mr. Spicer was more categorical at his daily briefing on Monday. “…you look at the countries that are with us, it speaks pretty loudly the number of countries that have stood shoulder-to-shoulder with this President. Russia, on the other hand, stands with Syria, North Korea and Iran. I think when you contrast the two groups of country sets, it's pretty clear that we're on the right side of this issue.”

Mr. Lavrov and former U.S Secretary of State John Kerry met 14 times last year for an agreement on Syria, but they failed, partly because the Pentagon was not on the same page as Mr. Kerry.

Andrew Exum, former U.S. deputy assistant secretary of defence and one of the American negotiators with Russia in the Obama administration wrote after missile strike on Syria last week that it would strengthen Mr. Tillerson’s hand in talks with Moscow. By ruling out military intervention, Mr. Obama had tied the hands of the negotiators, he said: “We initially offered up carrots ..if they would help us remove Bashar al-Assad from power, but by the end, we were practically begging the Russians to just let humanitarian aid shipments into East Aleppo. As one of the U.S. negotiators, I found the whole experience degrading,” he wrote.

But Russia had a different view of Obama administration, Mr. Lavrov told an American publication more than week before the Syrian strike. Asked what he meant by “normalisation,” Mr. Lavrov said: “Normal” is to treat your partners with respect, not to try to impose some of your ideas on others without taking into account their own views and their concerns, always to try to listen and to hear, and hopefully not to rely on a superiority complex, which was obviously the case with the Obama administration. They were obsessed with their exceptionality, with their leadership.”