U.S. state plans to execute 7 people in 11 days

Picture shows midazolam, a sedative which is used in executions. Arkansas’ supply of this drug will expire on May 1. | Photo Credit: AP

Arkansas is preparing to execute seven death row inmates in 11 days because it wants to carry out the sentences before its supply of an execution drug expires on May 1.

Judge Kristine Baker, who was appointed to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas by then President Barack Obama, will consider the legality of Arkansas’ aggressive plan this week. Since joining the court in 2012, she has made key rulings on abortion and gay marriage, but she hasn’t handled a death penalty case of this magnitude.

Violation or not?

Ms. Baker must rule whether the state’s plan to execute seven prisoners from April 17 through April 27 would violate their rights to meaningful counsel and access to the courts. Several lawyers and public defenders represent multiple inmates, prompting complaints that they could be spread thin while fighting for their clients’ lives on separate fronts, particularly the parole board and state and federal courts.

"Our country does not participate in mass executions," lawyers for the inmates have said. "Execution schedules [like Arkansas’] do not respect the innate dignity of the condemned.”

State cites 'horrendous crimes'

The state maintains that the men committed 'horrendous crimes' and that justice would be served by carrying out their executions. State officials say the court challenge is a ploy to push the executions to May 1 or later, when they would be effectively stopped because the state's supply of midazolam will have expired.