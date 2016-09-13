Mr. Kirby was responding to a question on growing clarion calls from both inside and outside Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province on its independence and violation of human rights by the Pakistani security forces there.

The U.S. respects the unity and territorial integrity of Pakistan and does not support independence for Balochistan, a state department official has said.

“The government policy is that we support the territorial integrity of Pakistan and we do not support independence for Balochistan,” State Department Spokesman John Kirby told reporters at his daily news conference on Monday.

Mr. Kirby was responding to a question on growing clarion calls from both inside and outside Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province on its independence and violation of human rights by the Pakistani security forces there.

“Where does the U.S. stand on Balochistan? Because Indian Prime Minister [Narendra Modi] has raised this subject,” Mr. Kirby was asked.

In his address from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of 70th Independence Day, Modi talked about the situation in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Gilgit and Balochistan and said people from there have thanked him for raising their issues.