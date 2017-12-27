U.S. sanctions two missile experts from North Korea

more-in

The United States announced sanctions on two of North Korea’s most prominent officials behind its ballistic missile programme on Tuesday, while Russia reiterated an offer to mediate to ease tension between Washington and Pyongyang.

“Treasury is targeting leaders of North Korea’s ballistic missile programmes, as part of our maximum pressure campaign to isolate (North Korea) and achieve a fully denuclearised Korean Peninsula, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

The U.S. Treasury named the targeted officials as Kim Jong-sik and Ri Pyong-chol. It said Mr. Kim was reportedly a major figure in North Korea’s efforts to switch its missile programme from liquid to solid fuel, while Mr. Ri was reported to be a key official in its intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) development.

The largely symbolic steps block any property or interests the two might have within U.S. jurisdiction and prohibit any dealings by U.S. citizens with them.