Slams his economic policies, alleging that he plans to give tax cuts to the wealthy

US Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton described her rival Donald Trump as a “threat to American democracy” for refusing to honour results of the general elections.

“On Wednesday night, Donald Trump did something no other presidential nominee has ever done. He refused to say that he would respect the results of this election. By doing that, he is threatening our democracy,” Ms. Clinton said at an election rally in Ohio.

Ms. Clinton’s remarks were followed by two round of booing by the audience against Mr. Trump, who during the third and final presidential debate in Las Vegas on Wednesday said that he can’t commit at this point if he will accept the results of the presidential elections.

“He (Trump) is basically saying hey, we have been around 240 years and we have always had peaceful transitions no matter who won or who lost. Look, if you lose an election — I have lost elections, you don’t feel very good the next day, do you? But we know in our country the difference between leadership and dictatorship, right?” Ms. Clinton said.

“The peaceful transition of power is one of the things that sets us apart. It is how we hold our country together no matter who is in charge. I went to 112 countries as your secretary of state and I saw the difference between what we do and what others do, I was in countries where people jail their political opponents or execute them or exile them or invalidate elections that they didn’t win,” she said.

“That can never be allowed to happen here. I believe that’s true no matter who you support in this election, whether or not you support me. Or you support my opponent, together, we must support American democracy and the country that has given every one of us so many opportunities,” she said while urging her supporters to come out and vote.

Ms. Clinton also slammed the economic policies of Trump alleging that he plans to give tax cuts to the wealthy.

“He really believes if you give trillions, that’s with a T, trillions in tax cuts to the wealthy, to millionaires and billionaires and corporations, everything will work out.

“It’s really trickle down on steroids. I believe differently that we must invest in working families in the middle class, in small businesses, that will boost the economy,” the Democratic presidential nominee said.

She said we are going to get the economy to work for everyone, not just for those at the top who have done well over the last years.

“Donald likes to say that he is on the side of American workers but his actions tell a different story. He has been buying cheap Chinese steel and aluminum for his construction projects when he should be buying good American made steel that supports good American jobs,” Ms. Clinton said.

She said for all of Mr. Trump’s talk about putting America first, he has made his products in at least 12 other countries.

“Trump’s suits were made in Mexico. They could have been made in Brooklyn, Ohio. Trump’s furniture is made in Turkey and it could have been made in Cleveland. Trump barware is made in Slovenia instead of Toledo. So if he wants to make America great again, why doesn’t he start by making things in America again? And we also know that he hasn’t paid a dime in federal income tax for years,” Clinton said.

She believes that the country is at a turning point, that this is a crossroads election.

“So yes my name may be on the ballot, but the question really is, who are we as a country? What are our values? What kind of future do we want to create together? It is so easy to get cynical about politics, believe me, I know that. But this matters so deeply to our families and our communities and our country, and indeed our world,” she said.

“So I want to say something to people who may be reconsidering their support for my opponent. I know you may still have questions for me. I respect that, I want to answer them, I want to earn your vote.

“I am reaching out to all Americans, Democrats, Republicans and independents. I think America needs every single one of us to bring our energy and our talents, our ambition to build that better country,” said the former Secretary of State.