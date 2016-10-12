The reason? Early voting, "no-excuse" absentee voting, and mail voting.

As the U.S. presidential debates between Democratic Party nominee Hillary Clinton and her Republican counterpart Donald Trump get increasingly fiery, and news shocks emerge in the final month of the bitterly contested campaign season, the fate of the two candidates is quietly getting decided well in advance of November 8, the election day.

In a tradition that goes as far back as the American Civil War, during which time members of the military were permitted to cast absentee ballots in elections under State laws, these forms of non-traditional voting have come to exert an ever-expanding influence upon presidential election outcomes.

In 2012, for example, analysts estimate that somewhere between 31 and 35 per cent of the total votes were cast before Election Day.

In 2016, with the number of States allowing advance voting by mail or in person with few restrictions up to 37 — and the District of Columbia — from 34 in 2012, preliminary data by news agencies suggests that advance voting numbers could reach 40 per cent of total national votes.

If this trend takes hold in swing States, whose collective voting outcomes matter decisively, it is possible that the winner could be known before November.

Why does this matter?

On the one hand the rise of early voting could help the Democratic campaign capture the benefits of multi-year voter registration programmes, although Republicans, learning from the drubbing handed to them in 2012, have begun to catch up fast.

Analysts have already started reporting that the early wave of data from States such as Florida and North Carolina “shows preliminary signs that Mrs. Clinton was building a slight edge even before the revelation that Donald J. Trump had bragged about sexual assault roiled the race.”

Simultaneously CNN reported that data they had obtained from 27 States suggested that over 4,50,000 voters had already locked in their votes before news of Mr. Trump’s tapes broke.

Local factors also affected the way early results started coming in in some States. A Florida federal judge on Monday extended the deadline for residents until 5 p.m. on Wednesday after the Florida Democratic Party filed a lawsuit against Republican Governor Rick Scott.

Yet, it is precisely owing to such unpredictable circumstances that the practice of early voting has been fiercely debated in the annals of American democracy for decades, if not longer. Its critics principally argue that allowing citizens to lock in their votes before the presidential debates have ended, or other sources of information — including late-breaking news events, campaign advertisements and macroeconomic statistics — have had a chance to play out in the public discourse could actually erode democracy itself.

Further, some point out, there is a risk of fraud with absentee ballots.

A more sentimental, if equally meaningful, criticism stems from the view that early voting could be the death knell for civic engagement as it effectively kills of the excitement within communities, workplaces, churches, universities and other social hubs where election issues are discussed and there is collective engagement with the voting process.