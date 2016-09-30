The U.S. Congress passed a spending bill late on Wednesday and staved off a government shut down, after reaching agreement on funding for a tainted water crisis in Flint, Michigan that had be-deviled earlier proposals.

The fiscal year ends on September 30. Had Congress failed to pass a bill approving federal spending by midnight on Friday, some government offices could have been forced to close.

The bill passed the Senate 72-26 and then the House 342-85. It provides $1.1 billion for efforts to fight the Zika virus, and $500 million for disaster recovery in flood-hit Louisiana and other States.

Lawmakers had been split on how to fund the crisis in Flint, Michigan, where the drinking water is contaminated with lead.