Several U.S lawmakers expressed solidarity with India in the wake of the terrorist attack on the Indian army base in Uri and called for enhanced cooperation between the two countries to combat terrorism. Statements by Senator Mark R. Warner, co-chair of the Senate India Caucus, Senator Tom Cotton, Representatives Pete Sessions, Ted Poe and Brad Sherman are yet another demonstration of the strong bipartisan support for India on the Capitol Hill. Mr. Warner and Mr. Sherman are Democrats while others are Republican.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif urged the U.S to intervene in the Kashmir issue. Mr. Sharif met Secretary of State John Kerry in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. While the State Department issued several readouts though Monday, on the series of meetings that Mr. Kerry had in New York with world leaders, there has been no word on his meeting with Mr. Sharif. Pakistan's envoy to the UN Maleeha Lodhi tweeted: "PM urged the US to play a role in the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute and highlighted human rights abuses in occupied Kashmir.”

Mr. Warner, a strong voice in India’s support, said. “I condemn the horrible terror attack against an Indian Army Base in Uri in the State of Jammu & Kashmir, which resulted in the death of 18 Indian soldiers. The terrorists who perpetrated this cowardly act must be brought to justice. I extend condolences to the family and friends of the Soldiers who lost their lives in the attack.”

“…terrorist attack on Indian troops while they slept was a cowardly act, one that deserves the strongest condemnation,” said Mr. Cotton. “The United States and India share a vital interest in defending our democracies from the threat of radical Islamic terrorism. Both our nations must commit fully to deepening our security partnership so that radical jihadists are defeated and stability in the region is maintained," he said.

“I strongly condemn yesterday’s terrorist attack in NW India. We will not let these attacks affect our united fight against terrorism,” tweeted Mr. Sessions, who is also chairman of House Rules Committee.

Mr. Poe, who is also Chairman of House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Terrorism, Non Proliferation and Trade said: “It is a reminder to democracies the world over that terrorism seeks to destroy peace loving societies everywhere. It is still unclear which terrorist group carried out this cowardly attack, but one thing is certain. This is just the latest consequence of Pakistan’s longstanding irresponsible policy of supporting and providing operational space for all stripes of jihadi terrorist groups. Pakistan’s reckless behaviour in this regard is a serious security risk to its neighbours – and India unfortunately pays the price all too often. We condemn this tragic attack, as well as Pakistan’s support for many criminals like the ones who carried it out, and stand firm in our commitment to our friends in India. A threat to democracy in India is a threat to democracy everywhere. And that’s just the way it is.”

Mr. Sherman, who is also Ranking Member of House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Asia and the Pacific said the attack is yet another reminder of the threat international terrorism poses. “I strongly encourage the governments in the region to make every effort to find the terrorists that carried out these attacks and bring them to justice. The United States should continue to assist these governments and ensure they can eliminate terrorist threats,” he said.