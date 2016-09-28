Its Foreign Office terms Indian announcement of boycott ‘unfortunate.’

Unfazed by India and three other South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC )member nations deciding not to participate in the grouping’s summit here, Pakistan on Wednesday said it would go ahead and host the event in November.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria has said Pakistan will host the 19th SAARC summit in November, Radio Pakistan reported on Wednesday.

India’s decision ‘unfortunate’

Mr. Zakaria was quoted as saying that it was learnt from the Indian External Affairs Ministry’s tweet that India was not going to participate in the SAARC Summit, a decision he called “unfortunate.”

“While we have not received any official communication in this regard, the Indian announcement is unfortunate,” he said.

The spokesperson also said Pakistan was committed to regional peace and would continue working for the broader interest of the people of the region, according to the report.

Bid to foil summit: Aziz

Separately, Adviser to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz has said India is making propaganda to foil the conference that was scheduled to be held in November, according to Pakistan Today newspaper.

Besides India, three other SAARC members — Bangladesh, Bhutan and Afghanistan — have pulled out of the summit, indirectly blaming Pakistan for creating an environment which is not right for the successful holding of the meet.