U.N. chief urges communication with N.Korea to avoid escalation

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres attends a joint news conference with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the Security Council on Friday it was time to immediately re-establish and strengthen communication channels with North Korea, including inter-Korean and military to military channels, to reduce the risk of a misunderstanding escalating into conflict.

“While all concerned seek to avoid an accidental escalation leading to conflict, the risk is being multiplied by misplaced over-confidence, dangerous narratives and rhetoric, and the lack of communication channels,” Mr. Guterres told the U.N. Security Council.

