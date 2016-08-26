Mr. Ban will visit a resettlement site for displaced people in Jaffna and take part in a conference on youth and reconciliation in Galle.

U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon will arrive in Sri Lanka on August 31, 2016 on a three-day official visit, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Mr. Ban will hold discussions with President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, among others.

He will deliver a speech in Colombo on the U.N.’s global development goals.

Mr. Ban will arrive in Sri Lanka from Myanmar and will highlight the importance of development and human rights in both the countries.

Mr. Ban will also visit a resettlement site for displaced people in Jaffna in the north and take part in a conference on youth and reconciliation in Galle in the south.