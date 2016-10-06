Steven Woolfe, a leading candidate to be the new leader of Britain’s anti-EU U.K. Independence Party (UKIP), was in hospital after suffering “epileptic-like” seizures on Thursday following an “altercation” at a heated European Parliament meeting on the party’s future.

The incident took place at a meeting of UKIP’s European Parliament lawmakers held to discuss what direction the party should take.

The party was plunged into chaos on Wednesday when its leader Diane James quit just 18 days after being elected to replace Nigel Farage.