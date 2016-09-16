Outgoing leader Nigel Farage congratulates MEP Diane James as she is announced as the new leader of UKIP at the Bournemouth B.I.C where the United Kingdom Independent Party are holding their annual conference on September 16, 2016 in Bournemouth, England.

Britain's anti-European Union UK Independence Party elected deputy chairwoman Diane James its new leader on Friday to replace Brexit talisman Nigel Farage who stepped down after helping to win the referendum on EU membership in June.

James, currently a member of the European parliament, was announced as the party's new head at its annual conference in the southern English coastal town of Bournemouth after a ballot of UKIP's 40,000 members.

A former business analyst with a long career the healthcare sector, James has pledged to ensure the government delivers an exit from the EU that meets the demands of UKIP voters: namely tighter immigration controls and more free trade.