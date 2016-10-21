Around 75,000 gay and bisexual men were convicted under the Sexual Offences Act, which was abolished in 1967

The U.K. on Thursday said it will posthumously pardon thousands of gay and bisexual men convicted under now-abolished sexual offences law. The new law has been dubbed as the ‘Alan Turing Law’ after Britain’s famous Enigma code-breaker responsible who was granted a posthumous royal pardon in 2013 — 61 years after he was charged at a Manchester police station over homosexual activity. “It is hugely important that we pardon people convicted of historical sexual offences who would be innocent of any crime today. Through pardons and the existing disregard process we will meet our manifesto commitment to put right these wrongs,” said U.K. Justice Minister Sam Gyimah.

Around 75,000 gay and bisexual men were convicted under the Sexual Offences Act, which was abolished in 1967, and around 16,000 are believed to be alive.

