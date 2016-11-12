Twitter users have flooded the site with calls to “assassinate” President-elect Donald Trump and the U.S. authorities were probing the threat, media reported on Saturday. Some posts called for both Mr. Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence to be assassinated, and there’s even an #AssassinateTrump hashtag, New York Post reported.

A user wrote that the “only” remaining question after the historic and polarising election is who will “assassinate” Trump.

Scare during rally



Last weekend, Mr. Trump was rushed off a stage in Nevada where Secret Service agents took action after an unidentified individual shouted “gun” in front of the stage.

Mr. Trump tweeted twice about the ongoing protests against his election. On Thursday, he said, “Just had a very open and successful presidential election. Now professional protesters, incited by the media, are protesting. Very unfair!“

On Friday, he said: “Love the fact that the small groups of protesters last [Thursday] night have passion for our great country. We will all come together and be proud!“