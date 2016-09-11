Turkey’s military says its warplanes have attacked Islamic State group targets in northern Syria, killing 20 fighters.

A statement on Sunday by the Chief of General Staff’s office said warplanes struck three buildings identified as belonging to IS.

A vehicle and motorcycle were also destroyed in the Saturday evening airstrike that came less than two days before a U.S.—Russia agreement on a ceasefire in Syria takes effect.

Turkey last month sent tanks across the Syrian border aiming to help rebels retake Jarablus, a key IS-held border town, and to contain the expansion of a Syrian Kurdish militia.

Turkish jets have carried out several strikes against IS targets in Syria since the operation began. But clashes have also reportedly broken out between Turkish and Kurdish forces in the area.