Says he will soon release his own health report card, adds health is an issue in the poll race.

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Monday wished his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton quick recovery after she was diagnosed with pneumonia and said he would soon release his own health report card.

“I hope she gets well soon,” Mr. Trump told Fox News in an interview when asked about the illness of Ms. Clinton. Ms. Clinton (68) is suffering from pneumonia and she had to leave the 9/11 memorial on Sunday morning.

“I don’t know what’s going on. I see what I see. The coughing fit was a week ago, so I assume that was pneumonia also. I mean, I think it would have been, so something’s going on,” he said in response to a question.

Hopes to see her at the debate

“But I just hope she gets well and gets back on the trail, and we’ll be seeing her at the debate,” said the 70-year-old Republican presidential nominee.

The first of the three debates are scheduled to be held in New York on September 26.

Mr. Trump appeared to be refuting speculation that Ms. Clinton might be replaced by Vice-President Joe Biden because of her illness.

“I don’t think they’ll replace her. We have to see what’s wrong. I mean, we have to see what’s wrong. But whatever it is, it is. I’m ready, whatever it is,” he said.

'Health is an issue'

However, Mr. Trump said that the health has now become a presidential issue. “I think it’s an issue,” he said, adding that he would soon be releasing the report of his physical examination.

“This last week I took a physical [examination] and I’ll be releasing when the numbers come in. Hopefully they’re going to be good. I think they’re are going to be good, I feel great. But when the numbers come in, I’ll be releasing very, very specific numbers,” he said.