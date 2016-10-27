Cites its ‘under budget, ahead of schedule’ completion as an example of his leadership skills.

A newly opened hotel and a restaurant that was not opened have become two conflicting metaphors for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s politics.

Mr. Trump congratulated himself for the “under budget, ahead of schedule” completion of his new hotel in the U.S capital, just a few blocks away from the White House as an example of his leadership abilities. “This is the kind of thinking America needs,” he said at a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the hotel. “Today is a metaphor for what we can accomplish for this country.”

Duplicity, screams Hillary

His Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton said the new Trump hotel underscores the duplicity in the Republican candidate’s politics. “He relied on undocumented workers to make his project cheaper. And most of the products in the rooms were made overseas,” she said, campaigning in the battleground state of Florida.

The Trump hotel has products from all countries, and among them, Trump logo bathmats and towels from India, according to reports.

He is leading by 2 points in Florida

A Bloomberg poll on Wednesday had Mr. Trump leading by two points in Florida — which is within the margin of error and hence a tie. For Mr. Trump, winning Florida is essential, but for Ms. Clinton a path to victory is possible even if she loses the state.

Also campaigning for Ms. Clinton in Florida was José Andrés, a Spanish American celebrity chef who scrapped his plan to open a Spanish-Japanese fusion restaurant in the new Trump hotel. Mr. Andrés backtracked, following Mr. Trump’s controversial statements on immigrants. Mr. Andrés and Mr. Trump are locked in a legal battle over the issue.

“Today I could be in a certain hotel in Washington, D.C. opening a restaurant inside,” Mr. Andrés said on Wednesday. “Here I am, not even mentioning him…We’re not supposed to mention him until he apologises to every Latino… every Mexican and every person he has insulted,” he said. Mr. Andrés refusal to associate his brand with Mr. Trump has set off a new trend, and some other celebrity chefs also have refused to open their restaurants in the new hotel.

Ammo for his critics

Though Mr. Trump claimed “five words” — under budget, ahead of schedule — made his new hotel the metaphor for his politics, he also gave more ammunition to his critics by congratulating former Republican Speaker Newt Gingrich, who told a woman television anchor the previous evening on air that she was “fascinated with sex.”

“You are fascinated with sex, and you don’t care about public policy," he told Fox News’s Megyn Kelly. Mr. Gingrich, who was at the forefront of the Republican campaign against Bill Clinton for his liaison with White House intern Monica Lewinsky, thought allegations of sexual assault against Mr. Trump were irrelevant to the political debate. “Congratulations, Newt, on last night. That was an amazing interview,” Mr. Trump said, even as Mr. Gingrich’s comments have sparked an outrage. Ms. Kelly had questioned Mr. Trump on his comments about women during a primary debate last year and he said later, “she blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever.”

Wikileaks expose on Hillary

Meanwhile, Wikileaks revelations continue to chip away at the credibility Ms. Clinton. A new release, which is a memo written by former aide to Mr. Clinton who went on to start a corporate consulting firm says he was instrumental “in obtaining “in-kind services for the President and his family — for personal travel, hospitality, vacation and the like,” from corporate clients. He refers to the activities of the Clinton Foundation and the private activities of Mr. Clinton as “Bill Clinton Inc.” He says in the note that his firm raised in excess of $8 million for the foundation and $3 million in speaking fees for Mr. Clinton. Writing in 2011, Douglas Band said the contracts that he had secured would fetch Mr. Clinton $66 million over the next nine years.