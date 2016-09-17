Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has said that if elected he would reverse the concessions being given to Cuba unless it provides religious and political freedom to its people.

“We are also going to stand with the Cuban people in their fight against communist oppression. The President’s one-sided deal for Cuba benefits only the Castro Regime,” Mr. Trump told his supporters at an election rally in Miami, Florida, which has a significant population of Cuban-Americans.

“But all of the concessions that Barack Obama has granted the Castro Regime were done through executive order, which means the next President can reverse them — and that is what I will do, unless the Castro Regime meets our demands,” he said.

Those demands will include religious and political freedom for the Cuban people, Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Trump also talked about Venezuela, saying if he is elected the President, he would to push to expand freedom for all people.

“Venezuela is a beautiful, vibrant, and resource-rich country, filled with amazing and hardworking people. But Venezuela has been run into the ground by socialists,” he said.

“The next President of the United States must stand in solidarity with all people oppressed in our hemisphere, and I will stand with the oppressed people of Venezuela yearning to be free,” Mr. Trump said.

“Here, in America, I will push to expand freedom for all of our people,” he added.