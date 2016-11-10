‘His attempts to restrict the press during campaign have sent worrying signals about his intentions’

Media watchdog Reporters Without Borders warned U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday to respect press freedom, accusing him of bullying journalists throughout his controversial election campaign.

The Paris-based group said it was alarmed by threats made by Mr. Trump that he would reform U.S. libel laws so that “when The New York Times or The Washington Post write a hit piece [critical of him], we can sue them”.

Mr. Trump had revoked the credentials of Washington Post journalists following him, complaining of the “phoney and dishonest” coverage their paper was giving him, it said in a statement.

“Trump also insulted and bullied reporters who portrayed him negatively or asked him tough questions,” said the group, which is known by its French-language initials RSF.

The billionaire refused to participate in a Republican debate, it said, “because Fox News refused to remove its reporter Megyn Kelly as a moderator”.

Mr. Trump had claimed that Ms. Kelly was so angry during an earlier clash with him that there was “blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her... wherever”. RSF secretary general Christophe Deloire said Mr. Trump’s attempts to restrict “the free press during his presidential campaign have sent a worrying signal about his intentions in the presidency. “As President, we call on him to ensure respect for press freedom and free speech under the First Amendment.”

Also, Amnesty International urged Mr. Trump to commit to upholding human rights, criticising his “poisonous rhetoric” following his victory. Mr. Trump has “raised serious concerns about the strength of commitment we can expect to see from the United States towards human rights in the future,” said Salil Shetty, secretary general of the London-based group. — AFP