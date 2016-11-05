"We can’t trust him with our Constitution. We can’t trust him to obey the rule of law. He has shown us who he is. Now we have to decide who we are," she said.

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has a “casual disregard” of the U.S. Constitution and does not believe in the rule of law, his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton has alleged, underlining the need to take on discrimination and bigotry.

“He [Trump] has casual disregard of our Constitution. He doesn’t seem to understand the rule of law, that we really are a nation of laws, not men,” Ms. Clinton said addressing an election rally in Detroit, Michigan.

“We can’t trust him with our Constitution. We can’t trust him to obey the rule of law. He has shown us who he is. Now we have to decide who we are,” she added.

Ms. Clinton said if Mr. Trump wins the election, the country would have a President who wants to ban every Muslim in the world from coming to the United States.

“We are a country founded on religious freedom. That runs contrary to our Constitution,” she said.

“We would have a president who has said repeatedly that he thinks the lives of black people are all about crime and poverty and despair. He has no idea about the strength of the black church and the vibrancy of black—owned businesses and the excellence of historically black colleges and universities,” Ms. Clinton said.

“He seems to know nothing about the rise of a new generation of black activists and the success of black leaders in every field,” she said.

Ms. Clinton painted a different picture if she wins the November general elections.

“Here is what we’re going to do together if we win this election on Tuesday night. We have three big challenges.

Number one, we got to get the economy working for everyone, not just those at the top,” she said.

“Number two, we’ve got to keep our country safe, and we have to work with our allies to lead the world with strength and intelligence towards peace and prosperity. Number three, we’ve got to bring our country together,” Ms. Clinton said.

“We have got to overcome these divides. We have to heal our nation. And I hope that you will help me meet all three of those challenges,” she said.

“I have said repeatedly that we’re going to take on discrimination and bigotry because any time we hold somebody back, it can lead to holding other people back. We can’t accept as normal what we’re seeing across our country because of his campaign. A church in Mississippi was burned this week.

Someone painted ‘Vote Trump’ on the side and then set it on fire. We can’t let that happen,” she added.

As Secretary of State she said she went to 112 countries, negotiated ceasefires, reduced the threat of nuclear weapons, stood up for human rights and women’s rights and worker rights and LGBT rights.

“I’m telling you this because I want you to know that I will do everything I can. If I am honored to be your president, I will get up every day in that White House, and I will go to work for you and your families to make it possible for you to get the chances and the opportunities you deserve to have,” Ms. Clinton said.