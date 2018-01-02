International

Trump eyes potential talks between North Korea, South Korea

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters before departing the White House for a visit to the Walter Reed Medical Center in Washington, DC, U.S. in this file photo.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

“Rocket man now wants to talk to South Korea for first time. Perhaps that is good news, perhaps not - we will see!” Mr. Trump added in reference to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said possible talks between North Korea and South Korea held mixed potential, while sanctions were beginning to take a toll on Pyongyang amid tensions over its nuclear and missile programs.

“Sanctions and 'other' pressures are beginning to have a big impact on North Korea. Soldiers are dangerously fleeing to South Korea,” Mr. Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.

