Trump eyes potential talks between North Korea, South Korea

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters before departing the White House for a visit to the Walter Reed Medical Center in Washington, DC, U.S. in this file photo. | Photo Credit: Reuters

more-in

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said possible talks between North Korea and South Korea held mixed potential, while sanctions were beginning to take a toll on Pyongyang amid tensions over its nuclear and missile programs.

“Sanctions and 'other' pressures are beginning to have a big impact on North Korea. Soldiers are dangerously fleeing to South Korea,” Mr. Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.

“Rocket man now wants to talk to South Korea for first time. Perhaps that is good news, perhaps not - we will see!” Mr. Trump added in reference to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.