Trump breaks protocol on press access again

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner walk past the Paley Center for Media as they leave the 21 Club after dining with President-elect Donald Trump in New York. .Photo: AP

President-elect Donald Trump emerged from his New York skyscraper on Tuesday night for the first time in days, moving about the nation’s largest city without a pool of journalists on hand to ensure the public has knowledge of his whereabouts.

He spent about two hours dining with family at the 21 Club, a restaurant a few blocks from his Trump Tower residence. Journalists were only aware that Trump was leaving home when they spotted a large motorcade pulling away from the building, including an ambulance with lights flashing.

The movement was a surprise given that Trump’s campaign had already called a “lid” a signal to journalists that he would not be venturing out in public for the rest of the day. The practice is meant to ensure that journalists are on hand to witness, on behalf of the public, the activities of the president or president-elect, rather than relying on secondhand accounts.

Trump spokeswoman Hope Hicks issued the lid at 6-14 p.m. But just over an hour later, Trump’s motorcade left his residence. His whereabouts became clear only after a fellow diner tweeted a picture of the president—elect arriving at the restaurant.

Every president and president—elect in recent memory has traveled with a pool of journalists when leaving the White House grounds. News organizations take turns serving in the small group, paying their way and sharing the material collected in the pool with the larger press corps.

A pool of reporters and photographers was in the motorcade when President John F. Kennedy was shot and killed in Dallas. The pool was just steps away from President Ronald Reagan when he was shot outside a hotel in the District of Columbia, and was stationed outside his hospital as he recovered. The pool also travels on vacation and foreign trips and at times captures personal, historic moments of the presidency.

Trump departed the 21 Club around 9-30 p.m. His daughter Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, were seen getting into a vehicle in the motorcade.