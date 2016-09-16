International

WASHINGTON, September 16, 2016
Updated: September 16, 2016 11:14 IST

Trump believes Obama was born in the United States: campaign

  • Reuters
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Donald Trump
Donald Trump
TOPICS

World

USA


election

national elections


politics

election

parties and movements

politics

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, who was one of the leaders of the "birther” movement that questioned President Barack Obama's U.S. citizenship, believes Mr. Obama was born in the United States, the Trump campaign said in a statement on Thursday.

“Having successfully obtained President Obama's birth certificate when others could not, Mr. Trump believes that President Obama was born in the United States,” Trump senior communications advisor Jason Miller said in a statement.

More In: International | News
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
The U.S. marks the 15th anniversary of the September 11th attacks that claimed some 3,000 lives. Each year to mark the anniversary of the attack on the World Trade Center, two beams of light are illuminated in the sky from dusk to dawn.

India emerges as top importer of Scotch whisky

UK's anti-EU party elects new leader as Brexit talisman Farage steps aside

Nepal constitution, a historic achievement: Prachanda

16 killed in suicide blast at Pakistan mosque

Snowden says will vote in US presidential election

Swedish court upholds arrest warrant against Assange

In triumph for Trudeau, China frees Canadian detained for years

Paris Agreement can enter into force by year end: UN climate body chief

Pakistan may have a new nuclear site

Trump believes Obama was born in the United States: campaign



O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in International

India also registered a marked rise, by more than half, in the amount of single malt whisky shipped to India, adding up to more than 700,000 bottles

India emerges as top importer of Scotch whisky

It is one of the world’s fastest growing Scotch whisky import markets with value up 28 per cent to £43 million. »