3 killed as truck ploughs into Stockholm department store

People look on at the scene after a truck crashed into a department store in central Stockholm on Friday. | Photo Credit: Reuters

more-in

Three people were killed as a truck crashed into a department store in central Stockholm on Friday, Swedish media has reported.

Broadcaster SVT said shots were fired and people in the area are fleeing the scene.

Many taken away in ambulances

Swedish police officers inspect the site of the attack after a truck crashed into a department store at Drottninggatan in the centre of Stockholm on April 7, 2017.

Swedish news agency TT said several people were taken away in ambulances, and live television footage showed smoke coming out of the department store.

Police said they have received calls about a person, who had injured others driving a vehicle on the central Stockholm street of Drottninggatan. Police spokeswoman Towe Hagg said people were injured but she would not confirm the deaths.

The incident occurred just before 1300 (local time) near the city’s biggest pedestrian street.

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven said one person has been arrested in the deadly truck attack.