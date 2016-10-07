Former Prime Minister Tony Blair could return to a front-line role in British politics to try to prevent Theresa May’s Conservative Party from destroying the country with a so-called “hard Brexit”, he said in an interview. In an interview with Esquire, Mr. Blair said it was a “tragedy” that Britons were left with a choice between a Conservative Party intent on a hard Brexit and a Labour Party that he described as “ultra-left” and stuck in the 1960s. “I don't know if there's a role for me,” he said. “There's a limit to what I want to say about my own position at this moment.

“All I can say is that this is where politics is at. Do I feel strongly about it? Yes, I do. Am I very motivated by that? Yes. Where do I go from here? What exactly do I do? That's an open question,” he said.