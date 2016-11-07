Ties with India will deepen regardless of who wins: U.S.

Obama administration working hard in support of India’s ambition to be a member of Nuclear Suppliers Group: Nisha Biswal

The U.S.’s “partnership with India will continue to deepen” regardless of who the next President is, said Nisha Biswal, Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia.

Speaking to The Hindu in an exclusive interview ahead of Tuesday’s poll to elect the 45th President of the country, Ms. Biswal said: “I do think that the U.S.–India relationship will not suffer in terms of a partisan take on the relationship. It is a solid relationship that will continue to grow, the partnership will continue to deepen.”

She anticipates that the priorities for the next U.S administration will be to work with India in maintaining the rules-based world order and enhancing infrastructure and trade connectivity in Asia.

Ms. Biswal, who has been in charge of the U.S relations with India for the last three years, said the Obama administration was working hard in support of India’s ambition to be a member of the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG).

Asked whether this would be achievable before President Barack Obama demits office in January 2017, she said: “That is certainly our hope and our desire … Everyone, the President, the Secretary of State and everyone in our government, is working with the NSG to advance the case of India’s membership.”

The negotiations on the first nuclear commercial contract between the two countries were on track and would be concluded in June 2017 as scheduled, Ms. Biswal said. “We are hopeful that the next President will have the opportunity to actually see the inauguration of that,” she said, underscoring the continuity in India-U.S. relations through Democratic and Republican administrations in the past.

“This relationship has historically been supported by both parties. You have seen major advancements when there was a Republican president — the civil nuclear agreement was negotiated under President George Bush; you have seen major advancements under Democratic Presidents. Certainly, President Clinton’s historic visit put us on the path where we could be in a position for President Bush to conclude the nuclear deal. You have seen, under the leadership of President Obama and Secretary Hillary Clinton and Secretary John Kerry the relationship continued to flourish. In the last three or four years, there has been tremendous progress. On the Hill [the seat of U.S Congress], the India Caucus is broadly bipartisan, the overwhelming majority of the Congress claims to be members of the India Caucus,” Ms. Biswal said.

She said the tenure of the Obama administration had been a “period of incredible dynamism and incredible ambition” in India-U.S. relations. Ms. Biswal recalled that Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was the first state guest that Mr. Obama received as President and India was the first major country that he visited. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr. Obama had “forged a unique partnership to address climate change,” she pointed out.

“In one of the first interactions that he had with President Obama, he [Mr. Modi] said, for him, this was a personal issue, and that he believed strongly in it.”

“PM Modi’s personal commitment and leadership were absolutely critical in achieving the climate agreement in Paris last year,” said Ms. Biswal.

Asked whether the visit of U.S. Ambassador to India Richard Verma to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh recently was a signal to China, she said: “Ambassador Verma has sought to visit every part of India, to be able to expand the relationship between the two countries and two peoples of our countries. I think he has visited some 22 of the 29 States. I imagine that he will have been to all 29 before he is done.”