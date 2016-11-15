A veteran history teacher in the U.S. has been suspended for comparing President-elect Donald Trump to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler during a post-election lesson.

Frank Navarro, 65, a history and special education teacher at Mountain View High School, Bay Area, California, was asked to leave during school hours after the administration received an email from a parent concerned about statements he made in the class.

Mr. Navarro, who has taught at the school for 40 years and is an expert on the Holocaust, said school officials declined to read him the email and also declined his request to review the lesson plan with him. Mountain View/Los Altos High School District Superintendent Jeff Harding confirmed the incident which took place last Thursday but declined to describe the parent’s complaints, The Mercury News reported.

“This feels like we’re trying to squash free speech,” Navarro was quoted as saying.

“Everything I talk about is factually based. They can go and check it out. It is not propaganda or bias if it is based on hard facts,” he said. Though Mr. Navarro said school officials, who had put him on paid leave, originally told him to return on Wednesday, Harding said he could return earlier. — PTI