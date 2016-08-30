The appointment of Mullah Ibrahim Sadar could signal a commitment to more confrontation.

The Taliban have appointed a new military chief as the insurgents try to gain more ground in Afghanistan rather than talk peace under a new leadership, Taliban officials said in telephone interviews over the weekend.

They said that the appointment of Mullah Ibrahim Sadar, once a close ally of Taliban founder Mullah Omar, heralds a commitment to confrontation at a time when multiple governments are trying to coax the Taliban to the negotiating table. Sadar is a battle-hardened commander, who gained prominence among Taliban foot-soldiers following the movement’s overthrow in 2001 in the U.S.-led invasion.

Sadar’s appointment coincides with an uptick in Taliban attacks against Afghan security forces. The United States has sent additional troops to Afghanistan’s southern Helmand Province, where its capital, Lashkar Gah, is under pressure.

Control over territory



So far this month, Taliban fighters have attacked Afghan security forces in northern Kunduz province, briefly taking control of a district headquarters. The militants also overran a district in northern Baghlan Province and in eastern Paktia Province. Meanwhile, in eastern Nangarhar Province, Taliban militants are fighting pitched battles with security forces. Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defence says its security forces are waging operations in 15 Provinces.

Mohammad Akbari, a member of Afghanistan’s High Peace Council, which is tasked with talking peace with insurgent groups, said there has been no progress in talks since Taliban leader Mullah Mansour was killed in a U.S. drone strike in May in Pakistan. “I can’t see any green light toward peace by the Taliban for Afghanistan and instead we have seen an increase in their fighting in the provinces,” said Mr. Akbari.