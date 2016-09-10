Russia should pressure President Bashar al-Assad’s government to abide by the agreement, says Basma Kodmani, of the High Negotiations Committee.

The main Syrian opposition umbrella group says it hopes a new U.S.-Russian agreement will be enforced in order to ease the suffering of civilians.

Basma Kodmani, of the High Negotiations Committee, tells The Associated Press that Russia should pressure President Bashar al-Assad’s government to abide by the agreement reached early Saturday.

The United States and Russia announced a deal that foresees a nationwide ceasefire starting on Monday, followed a week later by an unexpected new military partnership targeting Islamic State and al-Qaeda militants as well as the establishment of new limits on Mr. Assad’s forces.

Mr. Kodmani says mechanisms will be needed for the enforcement of the deal, including the “cessation of hostilities and the grounding (of) regime air forces”.