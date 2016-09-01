Areas of Syria’s Hama Province captured by Syrian insurgents came under heavy air attack on Thursday as government forces sought to counter a major rebel assault in an area of strategic importance to President Bashar Al-Assad.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said at least 25 people including six children had been killed in the air strikes overnight.

Syrian state television said the air force had carried out “concentrated strikes” against what it described as terrorists in the area, saying tens of them had been killed.

An official in one of the rebel factions waging the attack, Jaish al-Nasr, said both Syrian and Russian jets were involved in what he described as heavy air strikes. Russia has been bombing anti-Assad forces for almost a year.