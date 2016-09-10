Cessation of hostilities will begin in Aleppo for humanitarian reasons, state news agency SANA reported, citing "informed sources".

Syria's government has “approved” a ceasefire deal brokered by its Russian ally and the United States, state news agency SANA reported on Saturday.

“The Syrian government has approved the agreement, and a cessation of hostilities will begin in Aleppo for humanitarian reasons,” the agency wrote, citing “informed sources”.

The deal agreed by Moscow and Washington calls for a halt to fighting across the country and increased humanitarian aid for the battered city of Aleppo.

Meanwhile, Syrian opposition monitoring groups said airstrikes on a northwestern city had killed and wounded dozens of people.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Saturday’s airstrikes hit an area near the main market in Idlib, killing 24 people and wounding dozens.

The Local Coordination Committees said the airstrikes were carried out by Russian warplanes, adding that they left a number of civilians dead or wounded.

The air raids came hours after the United States and Russia announced a deal that foresees a nationwide ceasefire starting on Monday.

The Observatory and the LCC reported airstrikes in other parts of the country including the northern province of Aleppo that has been the center of violence in recent weeks.

State media said insurgents shelled government-held neighborhoods in Aleppo, killing one and wounding others.