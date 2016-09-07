At least 18 persons were killed in bombings and an explosion in various parts of Syria, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said on Wednesday.

A warplane attack on Idleb province’s Khan Sheikhoun town left at least seven persons dead, Efe news reported.

One person also died from asphyxiation after an airstrike on Aleppo late on Tuesday that allegedly used chlorine gas, SOHR said.

The NGO said medical sources have accused government forces of carrying out the attack on al-Sukkari neighbourhood.

In Hama province, at least 10 workers, who included women, were killed in a mine explosion on a road between Hajazi Zalin and al-Musasana areas.

SOHR said that pro-Basher al-Assad forces had placed the explosives devices in these areas.