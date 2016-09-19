Blast occurs as a bomb squad robot was examining it early on Monday.

A device in a backpack exploded early on Monday near a New Jersey train station when a bomb squad robot was examining it, more than 24 hours after a powerful explosion injured 29 people in Manhattan.

A spokesman for New Jersey Mayor Chris Bollwage said the explosion was a controlled detonation, but at a news briefing a few minutes later, Mr. Bollwage said the robot was “cutting into the device when it exploded.”

“This was an explosive device” containing as many as five explosives, he said. “Based on the loudness, I think people could have been severely hurt or injured if they had been in the vicinity.”

Mr. Bollwage said he was “extremely concerned for the residents of the community” if “someone could just go and drop a backpack into a garbage can that has multiple explosives in it.”

The explosion was the second in New Jersey since Sunday. It came as developments continued moving quickly more than 24 hours after a bombing injured 29 people in Manhattan.

Active terrorism cell?

Several law enforcement officials told NBC News that they are concerned that an active terrorism cell with multiple players could be at work in the New York-New Jersey area.

The authorities stopped a “vehicle of interest” in the New York blast near the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge in New York, the FBI said. Five people were being questioned by the FBI early on Monday, officials said.

None of the five people had been charged, and investigation was on.

Similarity to Saturday blast

Several senior law enforcement officials said the device discovered on Sunday night in New Jersey appeared similar to a device that exploded earlier Saturday morning in Seaside Park, New Jersey.

The backpack was found by two men in a garbage can about 300 feet from the front door of a crowded pub in Elizabeth, said Bollwage.

When they saw wires and pipes, they dropped it and immediately went to the police headquarters, he said.

“We do not believe those two are involved,” he said. “We believe they did the right thing.”

Flight service suspended

New Jersey Transit suspended service between Newark Airport and the Elizabeth station, and Amtrak suspended service along parts of the Northeast Corridor.

The explosion on Saturday night injured 29 people in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood. Less than three hours later, a “possible secondary device” was found a few blocks away on 27th Street while officers were combing the area.

The New York explosion was determined to have been an “intentional act,” the authorities said.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said it was clearly “an act of terrorism,” although it hadn’t been linked to an international terrorist group.

“A bomb going off is generically a terrorist activity,” said Mr. Cuomo, who ordered the deployment of 1,000 New York State Police and National Guard members across the city.

Security tightened in UNGA

Security had already been tightened in the city for the ongoing United Nations General Assembly, but the presence of officers throughout New York City after the blast “will be bigger than ever,” New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said.