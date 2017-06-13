International

Suspected N. Korea drone photographed U.S. missile-defense site

more-in

Seoul says a suspected North Korean drone found near the Korean border last week was found to have taken photos of a US missile defense shield in the South.

Seoul’s Defense Ministry said on Tuesday investigators discovered hundreds of photos from the drone’s Sony-made in-built camera.

The Ministry says they include 10 photos of US missile launchers and a radar system installed in the southeastern town of Seongju earlier this year. It says the rest are mostly photos of residential areas, farming fields and other less-sensitive areas in the South.

Drones are a relatively new addition to North Korea’s arsenal. In 2014, several other suspected North Korean drones were found south of the border and experts said they were low-tech but could be considered as a potential security threat.

Post a Comment
More In International
missile systems
USA
South Korea
North Korea
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 13, 2017 6:12:27 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/international/suspected-n-korea-drone-photographed-us-missile-defense-site/article18971423.ece

© The Hindu