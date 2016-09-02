Authorities "promptly responded" and all four attackers were dead, army spokesman Lt. General Asim Bajwa said in a tweet.

At least four suicide bombers attacked a Christian neighbourhood in north-western Pakistan early on Friday morning, the military said.

Authorities “promptly responded” and all four attackers were dead, army spokesman Lt. General Asim Bajwa said in a tweet.

The firing reportedly began around 6 a.m. when the terrorists attacked the colony, security sources told DawnNews.

The sound of explosions was heard in the area, eyewitnesses claimed, and a helicopter was spotted conducting aerial surveillance.

Additional contingents of security forces, including police, Frontier Corps and Pakistan Army commandos have been deployed to the area and an operation is ongoing, the daily reported.

The area has been cordoned off. The colony lies near the Pak-Afghan border and the Warsak Dam