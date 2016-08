An Iraqi security official says a suicide bomber has struck a wedding south of Baghdad, killing at least 15 people.

Lt. Gen. Qais al-Mohammedawi says five suicide bombers took part in the attack in the village of Ein Tamr on Monday, but that the other four were killed by security forces.

Ein Tamr is about 40 km (25 miles) west of the Shiite holy city of Karbala.