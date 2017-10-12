International

Suicide bomber strikes cafe in western Iraq, killing 11

Iraqi security forces are battling Islamic State militants in the far western edge of the largely desert province. Hit is about 160 km behind the front line.

Iraqi authorities say a suicide bomber has struck a cafe in the western city of Hit, killing 11 people.

The city’s security bureau says 15 other people were wounded in Wednesday’s blast, and that the victims are all civilians. It says emergency services and security forces are at the scene. The city is located in the sprawling Anbar province.

