A large, deep earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 jolted northern Peru early Saturday but local news media reports said it was not felt across a wide area and there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

U.S. Geological Survey said the quake that registered at 1008 GMT was centered about 50 km north of Moyobamba. It was located very deep under the ground, about 114 km.

Moyobamba is the capital of the San Martin Region in Peru and has a population of about 42,000 people. It is known for the 3,500 species of orchids native to the area, giving it the nickname the City of Orchids.