Sterling falls against dollar after Barnier’s remark on ‘deadlocked’ Brexit talks

EU negotiator says London’s refusal to spell out a detailed cash offer is “very worrying” for business.

Sterling fell against the dollar on Thursday after the European Union’s chief negotiator said Brexit talks on money were at an “impasse,” adding to political uncertainty for a currency that has fallen over 12 per cent since last year’s EU vote.

The EU and Britain have not made major progress this week in talks about the country’s exit from the bloc and are stuck over how much Britain should pay when it leaves, the EU’s Michel Barnier said on Thursday.

Mr. Barnier said the discussions were deadlocked on the issue of how much money Britain should pay the bloc in its deal to exit it. London’s refusal to spell out a detailed cash offer was “very worrying” for business, he said.

Pound tumbles full cent

The pound tumbled almost a full cent against the dollar after the comments, hitting the day's lows of $1.3122, down from $1.3212 beforehand.

But by 1520 GMT it had recovered to $1.3162, down around half a percent on the day.

