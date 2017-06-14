Stephen King says Donald Trump blocked him on Twitter

Author Stephen King speaks at Book Expo America in New York on June 1, 2017. | Photo Credit: AP

more-in

Horror author Stephen King says his frequent criticism of U.S. President Donald Trump has gotten him blocked on Twitter.

The author of Firestarter and It tweeted on Tuesday the Republican President has blocked him on the social media website. He says, “I may have to kill myself.”

Blocked! Condemned to an existential wasteland of Trumplessness! — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 14, 2017

Mr. King lives in Bangor, Maine, and uses his Twitter account to criticise Mr. Trump regularly. He tweeted in February that Mr. Trump “screws up” America’s relationship with Australia. He called Mr. Trump “an impulsive, bad-tempered idiot.”

Mr. King tweeted a lament in December that Hillary Clinton’s victory in the popular vote was by a margin of millions and Mr. Trump was still going to become President.

Lawyers for two Twitter users last week sent the White House a letter demanding they be unblocked from the @realDonaldTrump account. The White House didn’t respond to a request for comment then.