Tragedy strikes Indians in Kansas

Srinivas Kuchibhotla murder: Kansas man charged with hate crime

In this February 27, 2017 picture, Adam Purinton, 51, accused of killing Srinivas Kuchibhotla, 32, and wounding Alok Madasani, 32, as well as an American Ian Grillot, who tried to intervene, appears via video conference from jail during his initial court appearance in Olathe, Kansas, U.S.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

more-in

The Justice Department will determine at a later date whether, in this particular case, it will seek the death penalty, a media release says

Adam Purinton, the man accused of killing Indian techie Srinivas Kuchibhotla and injuring two others at a suburban Kansas City bar, has been indicted on federal hate crime and firearms charges.

The June 9 indictment by a federal grand jury against Purinton, 51, of Olathe, Kansas, comes after a February 22 shooting at a city bar.

The indictment announced by the Department of Justice has accused Purinton of shooting and killing Kuchibhotla, and attempting to kill Alok Madasani, also an Indian national, because of their actual and perceived race, colour, religion and national origin.

Witnesses said Purinton yelled at the two Indian men to “get out of my country” before pulling the trigger in the attack.

Ian Grillot, a 24-year-old American man was also injured while intervening in the shooting.

The announcement in this regard was made by the Acting Assistant Attorney General Thomas E. Wheeler, II, head of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, and United States Attorney Thomas E. Beall of the District of Kansas.

Puritan faces a maximum penalty of death or life in prison. The Justice Department will determine at a later date whether, in this particular case, it will seek the death penalty, a media release said.

A third count in the indictment charges Purinton with violating a federal firearms statute by discharging a firearm at Kuchibhotla, Mr. Madasani, and Mr. Grillot, during the violence.

In this March 16, 2017 picture, Alok Madasani, left, and Ian Grillot, right, embrace and smile after they were honoured by the Kansas House of Representatives in Topeka, Kan. Adam Purinton charged with fatally shooting an Indian national at a suburban Kansas City bar has been indicted on federal hate crime and firearms charges.   | Photo Credit: AP

 

It alleges that Purinton committed the offences after substantial planning and premeditation, attempted to kill more than one person in a single criminal episode, and knowingly created a grave risk of death to others on the scene.

Purinton, a U.S. Navy veteran, is currently being held in the Johnson County jail on a $2 million cash bond on murder and attempted murder charges.

Post a Comment
More In National Andhra Pradesh International
hate crimes
shooting
act of terror
USA
Related Articles
U.S. assures India of ‘speedy justice’ to hate crime victims
Making America hate again
Trump condemns Kansas shooting, threats targeting Jewish community Centers
NYT slams Trump’s silence on Kansas shooting
Indian’s murder an isolated incident, Kansas is welcoming: community organiser
Indian engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla’s body to reach Hyderabad today
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 11, 2017 2:42:21 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/international/srinivas-kuchibhotla-murder-kansas-man-charged-with-hate-crime/article18954537.ece

© The Hindu

In This Package
You are reading
Srinivas Kuchibhotla murder: Kansas man charged with hate crime
Indiscriminate discrimination
Trump condemns Kansas shooting, threats targeting Jewish community Centers
NYT slams Trump’s silence on Kansas shooting
Srinivas Kuchibhotla’s murder has White House disturbed
Kansas shooting accused appears in court
Indian engineer killed, another injured in U.S. hate crime
Kansas consoles Indian community
The hero who tried to stop Kansas shooter
Local residents and grieving relatives watch as Srinivas Kuchibhotla’s body arrives at his residence in Mallampet, Telangana on Monday night.
People throng Srinivas Kuchibhotla’s residence to pay last respects to him
Trump silent on racist killing
Trump and gun laws under fire
'I just did what was right to do,' says American who stood up for the two Indians
Help pours in for victims of Kansas shooting
Absurd to correlate Kansas shooting and Trump’s remarks: WH
‘Everyone loved his lively nature’, relatives and neighbours react to Srinivas’ death
Indian envoy rushes to Kansas after racial murder
Indian-American Congressman from California,Ro Khanna
Hate crime unacceptable, say Indian-American lawmakers
‘Good at academics and sport’
Centre reaches out to family of Indian killed in Kansas
Jagan Mohan Reddy, father of Alok Madasan
After this, do we really need to go and work in the U.S., asks father of Indian injured in Kansas shooting
U.S. Embassy says legal authorities will bring the case to justice
Indian engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla’s body to reach Hyderabad today
There is concern, not panic, says Jayaram Komati