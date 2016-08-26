"More than 60 per cent of Colombo’s trans-shipment cargo comes from India," Mr. Ranatunga said.

Sri Lanka is seeking an investor from India to build and operate a container terminal in Colombo port, amid a strong Chinese presence in the port.

Ports Minister Arjuna Ranatunga said they would like to see an Indian investor take at least a 20 per cent stake in a consortium that will run the ‘East Terminal’ of the expanded deep draught South Harbour of Colombo Port.

“We would like to see an Indian investor take at least a 20 per cent stake,” Mr. Ranatunga told members of Sri Lanka’s Foreign Correspondents Association on Thursday.

“More than 60 per cent of Colombo’s trans-shipment cargo comes from India,” Mr. Ranatunga said.

Sri Lanka Ports Authority had spent USD 80 million to build 430 metres of a 1200—metre terminal, he said.

Mr. Ranatunga said another USD 400 million would be needed to complete the terminal.