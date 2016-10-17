International

WASHINGTON, October 17, 2016
Updated: October 17, 2016 02:43 IST

Sprinter Tyson Gay’s daughter fatally shot

  • AFP
Tyson Gay with his daughter Trinity Gay.
— PHOTO: TWITTER
Tyson Gay with his daughter Trinity Gay.

The teen daughter of former U.S. Olympic sprinter Tyson Gay was fatally shot early on Sunday, police said.

Police say 15-year-old Trinity Gay, a star high school runner herself, was struck by a bullet during a shoot-out at about 4 a.m. in the parking lot of the Cook Out restaurant and pronounced dead at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital.

Fire exchanged

Witnesses told police gunfire was exchanged between a grey Dodge Charger and a dark-coloured sports car with tinted windows. Authorities found the Dodge and detained two people for questioning as they continue to search for the other vehicle.

Messages of support came to Tyson Gay and his family from the athletics world.

“Sending our thoughts and prayers to TysonLGay and his loved ones as they mourn the tragic and senseless loss of his daughter, Trinity,” USA Track and Field tweeted.

According to the Lexington Herald-Leader newspaper, Trinity Gay was a sophomore sprint star at Lafayette High School, where her father once ran. She was a fourth-generation sprinter who placed fourth in last year’s girls 100-m state final.

“Our hearts are broken this morning over the loss of Trinity to this tragic and senseless act of violence,” Fayette County School Superintendent Manny Caulk said in a statement to the newspaper.

Tyson Gay is the fastest sprinter in history not to have an Olympic medal after a career nagged by doping disqualifications.

